The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 26

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: Garrett Bradbury picked by Vikings in first round

• The Wolfpacker — Garrett Bradbury is headed to Minnesota

• The Wolfpacker — Sophomore Keeshawn Silver brings impressive credentials

• The Wolfpacker — Three programs show early interest for Carter Whitt

• The Wolfpacker — Late NFL Draft chatter for Wolfpack football prospects

• The Wolfpacker — Jalen Cone earns NC State offer, including one for 2019 class

• Raleigh News & Observer — An exit interview with NC State AD Debbie Yow

• Charlotte Observer — Could Mallard Creek’s football opener be on national TV and in uptown Charlotte?

• Durham News-Herald — Here are the three players with Triangle ties picked in the first round of the NFL Draft

• Fayetteville Observer — Duke’s Jones, N.C. State’s Bradbury are among top 18 first-round picks

• Greensboro News-Record — Rockingham County's Coby Ingle is worth the wait for N.C. State

• Winston-Salem Journal — Could basketball standout Jalen Cone graduate early from Walkertown? He talks reclassification and Division-I scholarship offers.

• Winston-Salem Journal — Walkertown's Jalen Cone

• Technician — Softball hosts pink game against Virginia

• GoPack.com — Bradbury Selected in First Round by Vikings

• GoPack.com — Earnshaw Named ACC Women's Tennis Coach of the Year, Rogers and Smith Claim All-ACC Honors

• GoPack.com — Alexis Galarneau and Igor Saveljic Honored as All-ACC Performers

• GoPack.com — NC State Men’s Soccer Releases 2019 Season Schedule

• GoPack.com — No. 13 Baseball To Face Notre Dame In Weekend Road Series

• Minneapolis Star-Tribune — Vikings take North Carolina State's Garrett Bradbury at No. 18

• Minneapolis Star-Tribune — Rick Spielman is on the right path; he should keep right on toeing the line

• Minneapolis Star-Tribune — Vikings draft picks must pan out, fast


{{ article.author_name }}