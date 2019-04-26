The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 26
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: Garrett Bradbury picked by Vikings in first round
• The Wolfpacker — Garrett Bradbury is headed to Minnesota
• The Wolfpacker — Sophomore Keeshawn Silver brings impressive credentials
• The Wolfpacker — Three programs show early interest for Carter Whitt
• The Wolfpacker — Late NFL Draft chatter for Wolfpack football prospects
• The Wolfpacker — Jalen Cone earns NC State offer, including one for 2019 class
• Raleigh News & Observer — An exit interview with NC State AD Debbie Yow
• Charlotte Observer — Could Mallard Creek’s football opener be on national TV and in uptown Charlotte?
• Durham News-Herald — Here are the three players with Triangle ties picked in the first round of the NFL Draft
• Fayetteville Observer — Duke’s Jones, N.C. State’s Bradbury are among top 18 first-round picks
• Greensboro News-Record — Rockingham County's Coby Ingle is worth the wait for N.C. State
• Winston-Salem Journal — Could basketball standout Jalen Cone graduate early from Walkertown? He talks reclassification and Division-I scholarship offers.
• Winston-Salem Journal — Walkertown's Jalen Cone
• Technician — Softball hosts pink game against Virginia
• GoPack.com — Bradbury Selected in First Round by Vikings
• GoPack.com — Earnshaw Named ACC Women's Tennis Coach of the Year, Rogers and Smith Claim All-ACC Honors
• GoPack.com — Alexis Galarneau and Igor Saveljic Honored as All-ACC Performers
• GoPack.com — NC State Men’s Soccer Releases 2019 Season Schedule
• GoPack.com — No. 13 Baseball To Face Notre Dame In Weekend Road Series
• Minneapolis Star-Tribune — Vikings take North Carolina State's Garrett Bradbury at No. 18
• Minneapolis Star-Tribune — Rick Spielman is on the right path; he should keep right on toeing the line
• Minneapolis Star-Tribune — Vikings draft picks must pan out, fast
Tweets of the day
The @Vikings, who took @Gbradbury_11 with the 18th pick of last night's @NFL draft, have picked more @PackFootball players (3) in the first round than any other franchise. Others were @CoachDWash20 (18th overall) in 1994 and Ted Brown (16th overall) in 1979.— Tim Peeler (@PackTimPeeler) April 26, 2019
Charleston Southern grad transfer Christian Keeling (@BasktballPower) is down to #Clemson and #UNC. Took official visits to both schools this week with a decision coming on May 12th. @HeelIllustrated @PaulStrelowTI— Dan McDonald (@DMcDonaldRivals) April 25, 2019
Blessed to say that I’ve received an offer from NC state !!! 🐺🔴 #GoWolfPack @RecruitingHSHS @CoachGBarlow @DLineKP @RivalsFriedman @DemetricDWarren pic.twitter.com/Sooc46VDvL— Kelvin Gilliam (@Kelvin_Gilliam2) April 26, 2019
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook