Jalen Cone has never doubted how well he’d fit with NC State’s offensive philosophy, but he just needed the opportunity to see how well he’d mesh with the program.

The opportunity arrived Wednesday when NC State head coach Kevin Keatts and members of his staff went to Walkertown (N.C.) High and offered Cone a scholarship. The moment was a culmination of months in the making, though Cone could be entering a quick recruitment. He said he’ll know in the next three weeks if he’ll move to the class of 2019 or remain in the class of 2020.