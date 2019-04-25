ATLANTA – The name of Carter Whitt is beginning to pick up steam within a number of high-major coaching offices along the east coast. A good-sized sophomore guard, Whitt assessed the three schools that have already offered and the topic of reclassification.

Ole Miss: “I think that Coach (Kermit) Davis is building something down there. It was his first year and they made the tournament and were top-25 for most of the season and that was impressive with it being his first year at the school. They are just trying to build something really special down there.”

NC State: “It is cool getting that offer since it is the hometown school and it is like 20 minutes away, so I was just glad I got that offer. I have been to three or four games this past year. It is really cool and Coach (Kevin) Keatts came to a lot of my games since it is really easy being close to home.

Virginia: “It was really cool to get that offer. Their staff is first class. They do everything right and it was just really cool to see them win the national championship. Whenever I am up there, they just always joke around about me coming there and stuff like that. They compare me a little to Ty Jerome. I think it is a good comparison and I mean, he has a good chance of being drafted in the first round this year and had a good season.

“I was up there for their game against Duke. We were there for the College GameDay and we got to see the locker room and watch the game. It was really cool.”