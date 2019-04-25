Social media reaction: Garrett Bradbury picked by Vikings in first round
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Here are some reactions on twitter to Garrett Bradbury going in the first round to the Minnesota Vikings.
🏈 #NFLDraft PICK #⃣1⃣8⃣#Vikings select #NCState OC Garrett Bradbury!— Rivals (@Rivals) April 26, 2019
🔡 #NFLDraft2019 Grades 📝
🔹@rivalsmike: B+
🔹@adamgorney: A-
🎓 Full Report Card 👉 https://t.co/KV8w3HOIc2 pic.twitter.com/oOqyqrGdQf
#Vikings GM Rick Spielman saying Garrett Bradbury was “by far” their target pic.twitter.com/fpNtp2oWzN— Pierre Noujaim (@TheNoujFOX9) April 26, 2019
Vikings GM Rick Spielman calls draft pick Garrett Bradbury a 'perfect fit' https://t.co/ATbVdsZarb— TheVikingsWire (@TheVikingsWire) April 26, 2019
Mike Zimmer said Garrett Bradbury was one of Gary Kubiak's favorite players in the pre-draft process -- and Andre Patterson came in to ask about him, too.— Ben Goessling (@GoesslingStrib) April 26, 2019
Sounds like Garrett Bradbury was their guy the whole time..— Luke Inman (@Luke_Spinman) April 26, 2019
ZIMMER: We were nervous as we got down there... We were sweating it out there at the end
Spielman: "We have to think about if the guys we take can match up with the specific defensive lineman in our division. That's why we were excited a player like Garrett Bradbury was there."#KFANVikes https://t.co/lEI6hgWMBG— KFAN1003 (@KFAN1003) April 26, 2019
The Vikings fill a major need at pick #18 with the selection of Garrett Bradbury!— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 26, 2019
Bradbury was a top-five graded center each of the past two seasons and the highest-graded Power-5 center in this draft class both years as well at NC State @PackFootball #NFLDraft https://t.co/U7yMcjbWiP
Vikings hired Gary Kubiak and drafted Garrett Bradbury. Plug and play, 10-year starter. Awesome pick.— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) April 26, 2019
Garrett Bradbury is an excellent pick for @Vikings .. Perfect C for Gary Kubiak’s zone system. He climbs to the 2nd level in a hurry.. High IQ.. Tough.— Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) April 26, 2019
Love this @Vikings pick! Nobody in this year’s draft plays their position better than Garrett Bradbury plays center.— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 26, 2019
The #Vikings just added the top interior offensive lineman in the draft. Garrett Bradbury is a fantastic fit for the blocking scheme and his athleticism stands out. With him and Elflein inside, there is so much flexibility. A fantastic pick. Quick thoughts: https://t.co/sB9GXFRXhW— Daniel House (@DanielHouseNFL) April 26, 2019
#Vikings #GarrettBradbury is exactly what every team wants in the middle of their offensive line. He is a coach that wears pads & bangs helmets with the opponents. His intelligence combined with his top tier movement skills & ability will make him in demand. Excel. lateral qks— Dan Shonka (@Ourlads_Shonka) April 26, 2019
I sat in Dave Doeren’s office in 2015 and he told me about this TE they were converting to OL named Garrett Bradbury. Thought he’d be really good. Here we are.— Hale Tweets: Endgame 🦸♂️💎 (@ADavidHaleJoint) April 26, 2019
3⃣ in a row for the ACC!! Garrett Bradbury is headed to the @Vikings! LET THE SKOL CHANT BEGIN! 👏#1Pack1Goal🐺 (@Gbradbury_11, @PackFootball) pic.twitter.com/wr8snDu1CU— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) April 26, 2019
Big night for the Triangle in the first round: Daniel Jones, Dexter Lawrence, Garrett Bradbury. Great guys to deal with from a media perspective. Happy for them.— Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) April 26, 2019
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook