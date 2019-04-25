News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-25 18:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Sophomore Keeshawn Silver brings impressive credentials

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Y45jjml2hpd3um7mdqke
Rocky Mount (N.C.) High sophomore defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver unofficially visited NC State for the first time Jan. 26. (Ken Martin/TheWolfpacker.com)

Rocky Mount (N.C.) High sophomore Keeshawn Silver has the frame or dimensions that get college coaches excited.

The down the road question for the 6-foot-5, 250-pounder is on what side of the ball, tackle on offense or on the defensive line. Silver has his own thoughts on where he hopes to play in the future.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}