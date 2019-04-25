The NFL Draft begins Thursday night in Nashville, Tenn., with round one. It continues Friday with rounds two and three, and it concludes Saturday with four through seven. Four Wolfpack players could be off the board by the time Friday night finishes. The question is will more join them Saturday? Here's the latest pre-draft chatter.

Center Garrett Bradbury looking like a good bet for the first round

Odds are looking increasingly good that Bradbury will hear his name called tonight. Five NFL Network analysts updated their mock drafts this week, and all five had him picked in the first round. The earliest likely spot for Bradbury appears to be at No. 18 with the Minnesota Vikings, where Daniel Jeremiah and Peter Schrager both projected him to end up. Charles Davis and Charley Casserly had Bradbury going at the end of the first round with the Los Angeles Rams at No. 31. Rhett Lewis penciled Bradbury to the Baltimore Ravens at No. 22. Those three teams have been popular projected destinations for Bradbury. At CBSSports.com, each of its six mock drafters had Bradbury in the first round, too, with Will Brinson having him the highest at No. 13 to the Miami Dolphins. Over at ESPN.com, draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay alternated in a three-round mock draft, and McShay choosing for the Rams picked Bradbury. Another team that had been in the mix for Bradbury was the Kansas City Chiefs, but it traded its first round pick at No. 29 to the Seattle Seahawks this week in return for top defensive end Frank Clark. Vikings.com noted that of a poll of 15 draft experts, Bradbury was the top pick with four picking him for Minnesota. TheAthletic’s Dane Brugler also has Bradbury going to the Vikings.

Is quarterback Ryan Finley destined for day two pick?

News leaked out this week that Finley had the best Wonderlic score (43) among the notable quarterbacks in the draft. That news should not be surprising considering Finley graduated in three years from Boise State and was working on a second master’s at NC State this past year. Finley told the NFL Network that playing for the New England Patriots would be a dream come true. Some analysts believe that the Patriots, looking for an eventual successor to 41-year old Tom Brady, have an interest in drafting a QB high this year, potentially with its first round draft choice. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler though said that the Patriots will wait till round three to pick a QB and select Finley with the 97th selection. While few project Finley in the first round, some think he could go as early as the second round. However the NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah floated this week that Finley has an outside chance of sneaking into the opening round.

Daniel Jeremiah on the Move the Sticks pod said Ryan Finley, Not Will Grier, has a chance to be the 5th QB selected in the 1st round. — Billy Marshall (@BillyM_91) April 22, 2019

Another team that Finley has been linked with is the Cincinnati Bengals. He was reportedly one of two quarterbacks that the Bengals brought in for a workout. Both Chad Reuter of NFL.com and the Washington Post have mocked drafted Finley to the Redskins in round two, the latter noting that has compared favorably to Washington’s injured starter Alex Smith. However, Redskins owner Dan Snyder is reportedly taking over the first round of the draft for his team and is believed to be eyeing Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins. The ESPN mock draft had Todd McShay choosing for the Denver Broncos in round three and picking Finley, although McShay noted, “I wanted to get Finley off the board earlier.”

Wide receiver Kelvin Harmon and linebacker Germaine Pratt popular third round projections

Whether or not it was related to Harmon’s perhaps underwhelming performance testing at the NFL Combine, the one-time potential first round pick is now, in all likelihood, waiting till Friday for the second and third rounds to hear his name called. On ESPN’s mock draft, Harmon slid to the third round before Mel Kiper Jr. picked him with the 86th pick to the Houston Texans. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter also had Harmon going in the third round and ending up with the Buffalo Bills with the 74th choice. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler had the Tennessee Titans picking him at No. 82. While Harmon’s combine performance may have caused him to slide from potential late-first to potentially in the third round, Pratt’s strong testing results seem to have solidified Pratt as a second day selection. ESPN’s Todd McShay used the 83rd pick overall to pick Pratt for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round. Brugler agreed with McShay there. A notable exception to Pratt going on day two is NFL.com’s Chad Reuter, who has Pratt falling all the way to the Detroit Lions in the sixth round.

Can NC State get up to six players drafted?

Chad Reuter of NFL.com thinks that NC State will have four players selected. The two most likely late round choices for the Wolfpack would be receiver Jakobi Meyers, who left school a year early, and offensive lineman Tyler Jones. Pro Football Focus has made its case for Meyers being draft.

Jakobi Meyers is one of the more sure-handed receivers in the draft and will be a great addition to an NFL roster. pic.twitter.com/hAqmHG39EF — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 18, 2019

Jakobi Meyers was a slot MONSTER for NC State last season. pic.twitter.com/k8K5tOHO29 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 14, 2019

Jones has been relatively quiet in the predraft process, but he too has his fans, including Mike Golic Jr. of ESPN.

Garret Bradbury rightly gets the press from @PackFootball OL. As technically sound a center coming out as you’ll see (think Ryan Kelly). But really interested to see what someone will do with Tyler Jones. Played LT in the ACC at 6’3!! going to be a solid interior utility piece. — Mike Golic Jr (@MGolicJR57) March 26, 2019