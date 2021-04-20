 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 20
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-20 08:48:38 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 20

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, April 20.



Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack football class of 2020, one year later: Defense

• The Wolfpacker —NC State football introduces revamped recruiting staff

• The Wolfpacker —NC State class of 2020, one year later: Offense

• The Wolfpacker — Russell Wilson to deliver NC State's 2021 commencement address

• The Wolfpacker — Receiver Noah Rogers looks like an elite prospect in the 2023 class

• The Wolfpacker — Self-belief has lifted NC State men’s golf to a historic season in 2021

• Raleigh News & Observer — NFL quarterback Russell Wilson will return to NC State to give commencement speech

• Raleigh News & Observer — Court case continued for NC State baseball players charged with felony

• Technician — Inconsistent offense, young pitching highlight recent NC State baseball performances

• GoPack.com —Former Pack DB Don Wilson Elected to CFL Hall of Fame

• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer Closes Out Spring Slate With 3-1 Comeback Win Over Boston College

Tweets Of The Day 

Video Of The Day

——

{{ article.author_name }}