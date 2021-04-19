Recruitment recap: Finley was actually, among the players to sign with NC State, the first to commit in the 2020 class. Despite having early offers from Arizona, Arizona State and Iowa State, the younger brother of former Pack QB Ryan Finley wasted little time picking NC State.

So far: Finley beat out class of 2019 signee Ty Evans for the third-string quarterback job last fall behind Devin Leary and Bailey Hockman, and when Leary went down with a broken leg, Finley was elevated to second string.

In a loss at UNC, Finley saw his lone action of the year, completing 13 of 20 passes for 143 yards and a score with two interceptions.

Prognosis ahead: It looks promising for Finley. He is the leading contender to be the second-string quarterback behind Leary in 2021, and he still has the potential of a redshirt year available to him.