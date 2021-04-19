Receiver Noah Rogers looks like an elite prospect in the 2023 class
When you start compiling the potential no-brainer recruits in the 2023 recruiting class from the state of North Carolina, Rolesville (N.C.) High receiver Noah Rogers is a good starting point.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder is a major reason why Rolesville High is undefeated at 7-0 and into the second round of the 4-AA state playoffs. During the regular season, Rogers was a big play waiting to happen. He had 18 receptions for 428 yards (23.8 yards per catch) and six touchdowns.
In the opening round win over Holly Springs (N.C.) High in the playoffs, Rogers added another TD reception and nearly returned both a kickoff and a punt the distance.
Rogers is a good athlete who also runs track. In 2018, he was part of the 4x100 relay team for Carolina Elite Track & Field Club that won the USA Track & Field Region 16 Junior Olympic Championships, and Rogers himself finished seventh in the finals of the 100-meter dash.
Colleges are certainly beginning to take notice.
