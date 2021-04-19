When you start compiling the potential no-brainer recruits in the 2023 recruiting class from the state of North Carolina, Rolesville (N.C.) High receiver Noah Rogers is a good starting point.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder is a major reason why Rolesville High is undefeated at 7-0 and into the second round of the 4-AA state playoffs. During the regular season, Rogers was a big play waiting to happen. He had 18 receptions for 428 yards (23.8 yards per catch) and six touchdowns.

In the opening round win over Holly Springs (N.C.) High in the playoffs, Rogers added another TD reception and nearly returned both a kickoff and a punt the distance.