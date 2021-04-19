“We are honored to welcome Russell Wilson back to NC State to inspire our spring 2021 graduates at these very special commencement ceremonies,” Chancellor Randy Woodson said in a release. “Russell has always supported his alma mater well and represented NC State with class. We know our students, their families and our entire Wolfpack community will be excited to see Russell back home at Carter-Finley Stadium.”

Wilson will speak at Carter-Finley Stadium on May 14 at 7 p.m. and May 15 at 9 a.m.

Former Wolfpack and current Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will deliver the commencement address to NC State's 2021 spring graduates, the university announced Monday.

Wilson spent three seasons at NC State, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications in 2010, before he transferred to Wisconsin, where he played one season to complete his collegiate career.

He went on to be selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the 75th overall pick in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

He's been the Seahawks' starting quarterback in every game for the past nine seasons and has led the franchise to eight playoff appearances during that stretch.

Wilson became a Super Bowl champion in his second season in the NFL when Seattle defeated the Denver Broncos to win Super Bowl XLVIII. He is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2019 and was named the 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

Wilson's first significant accomplishments were at NC State, where he was named the 2008 ACC Rookie of the Year and earned first-team All-ACC honors after his freshman campaign at the university.

He ranks fourth in career passing yards (8,545), second in passing touchdowns (76), sixth in completion percentage (.578), third in 300-yard games (12), second in rushing by a quarterback (1,083 yards), and fourth in total offense (9,628 yards) in the program's history.