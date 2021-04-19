NC State football announced a new-look recruiting staff Monday, including a new leader, creative team and analysts.

Last week, the NC State Board of Trustees approved a new deal for head coach Dave Doeren that extends his contract through the 2025 season. The two-year extension includes a pay bump of $250,000, increasing his annual salary to $3.5 million beginning this fall as first reported by Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports.

The football program has also raised the salaries of the nine returning assistants and increased investment in the support staff, according to Thamel.

Wolfpack alum and former Assistant Director of Player Personnel Merci Falaise was promoted to Director of Player Personnel. Falaise, a former Pack offensive lineman, spent three seasons on the recruiting staff at Tennessee before coming home to NC State where he has been the director of recruiting and assistant director of player personnel since 2017.

With the promotion, Falaise became the first Black Director of Player Personnel in the ACC according to a release.

"I'm excited that we've been able to find great people to fill these roles," Doeren said in a release. "As a former player, Merci knows firsthand about all that NC State has to offer and I'm looking forward to having him lead our recruiting efforts."