NC State football introduces revamped recruiting staff
NC State football announced a new-look recruiting staff Monday, including a new leader, creative team and analysts.
Last week, the NC State Board of Trustees approved a new deal for head coach Dave Doeren that extends his contract through the 2025 season. The two-year extension includes a pay bump of $250,000, increasing his annual salary to $3.5 million beginning this fall as first reported by Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports.
The football program has also raised the salaries of the nine returning assistants and increased investment in the support staff, according to Thamel.
Wolfpack alum and former Assistant Director of Player Personnel Merci Falaise was promoted to Director of Player Personnel. Falaise, a former Pack offensive lineman, spent three seasons on the recruiting staff at Tennessee before coming home to NC State where he has been the director of recruiting and assistant director of player personnel since 2017.
With the promotion, Falaise became the first Black Director of Player Personnel in the ACC according to a release.
"I'm excited that we've been able to find great people to fill these roles," Doeren said in a release. "As a former player, Merci knows firsthand about all that NC State has to offer and I'm looking forward to having him lead our recruiting efforts."
NC State has also raised the salaries of the nine returning assistant coaches and increased the investment in support staff this off-season.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 11, 2021
Corey Phillips is a new addition to the staff and will become Director of Scouting. He arrives at NC State after serving the past five seasons as the assistant recruiting coordinator at Vanderbilt.
Quint Cottingham, another NC State alum, will return to the Wolfpack as Assistant Director of Player Personnel for the offense. Cottingham was a recruiting intern at NC State from 2017-20 before joining the staff at Ohio State last season.
Austin Shelton was hired by NC State in February of 2020 as Assistant Director of Player Personnel of the defense.
Mike Jones is another new addition to the staff and will be the Director of Creative Media. He spent the past two seasons at North Carolina as a Creative Media and Branding Assistant for the football team. He produced creative content for recruiting and social media. He also assisted with film evaluation and on-campus recruiting
Prior to his time at UNC, Jones was a Recruiting and Creative Media Assistant for Wake Forest football, where he assisted with film evaluation, on-campus recruiting, and producing social media and recruiting content.
Maurice Moses rounds out the new recruiting staff hires and will become the new Assistant Director of Creative Media. He spent last season as a member of the video production staff at Georgia Southern. Prior to that, he spent four years as an intern for Hail State Productions at Mississippi State.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook