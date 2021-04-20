Recruitment recap: Booker-Brown was originally committed to join his brother Josh at Boise State, but Booker-Brown chose not to ink during the early signing period. NC State offered him after that, and he committed in late-January, becoming one of the last players to join the class.

So far: Booker-Brown made a positive impression early in fall camp and suited up for five games. He had two tackles, including one for a loss. However, Booker-Brown was off the roster by the bowl game.

Prognosis ahead: Booker-Brown is in the transfer portal.