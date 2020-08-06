ACC releases NC State Wolfpack football schedule
NC State learned of its conference opponents in late July when the ACC released its 11-game schedule model, but the Wolfpack now know the order of those games.
The ACC released its revised 2020 football schedule Thursday morning on Packer and Durham on the ACC Network.
Here is how the schedule panned out for the Wolfpack:
2020 NC State Wolfpack football schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|
Sept. 12
|
at Virginia Tech
|
Sept. 19
|
vs. Wake Forest
|
Sept. 26
|
OPEN
|
Oct. 3
|
at Pittsburgh
|
Oct. 10
|
at Virginia
|
Oct. 17
|
vs. Duke
|
Oct. 24
|
at UNC
|
Oct. 31
|
OPEN
|
Nov. 6 (Friday)
|
vs. Miami
|
Nov. 14
|
vs. Florida State
|
Nov. 21
|
vs. Liberty
|
Nov. 28
|
at Syracuse
|
Dec. 5
|
vs. Georgia Tech
We knew who. Now we know when.— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 6, 2020
More about our schedule ➡️https://t.co/YqRJoFha6S pic.twitter.com/Nic4YGsYDl
You know who you’re playing, now find out when...— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) August 5, 2020
🔜 Weekly Schedule
⏰ 9 am tomorrow
📺 @accnetwork pic.twitter.com/P7SEKcxyJv
