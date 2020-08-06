 ACC releases NC State Wolfpack football schedule
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-06 08:04:28 -0500') }} football

ACC releases NC State Wolfpack football schedule

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State learned of its conference opponents in late July when the ACC released its 11-game schedule model, but the Wolfpack now know the order of those games.

The ACC released its revised 2020 football schedule Thursday morning on Packer and Durham on the ACC Network.

Here is how the schedule panned out for the Wolfpack:

NC State Wolfpack football Dave Doeren
NC State is set to play an 11-game schedule this fall beginning with (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

2020 NC State Wolfpack football schedule

NC State Football Schedule
Date Opponent

Sept. 12

at Virginia Tech

Sept. 19

vs. Wake Forest

Sept. 26

OPEN

Oct. 3

at Pittsburgh

Oct. 10

at Virginia

Oct. 17

vs. Duke

Oct. 24

at UNC

Oct. 31

OPEN

Nov. 6 (Friday)

vs. Miami

Nov. 14

vs. Florida State

Nov. 21

vs. Liberty

Nov. 28

at Syracuse

Dec. 5

vs. Georgia Tech

——

