The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 1
In May, we originally started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville, a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.
In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend.
In late July, the ACC scrapped its original football schedule to create a new 11-game model due to challenges presented from the coronavirus pandemic. A week later, NC State learned the dates of its new schedule which was set to begin Saturday, Sept. 12 in a road game against Virginia Tech.
Then an identified COVID cluster within the NC State athletic department shut down fall camp for eight days in late August, prompting the Pack to push back the opener against Virginia Tech to Sept. 26. Now NC State will open its season at home against Wake Forest on Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. on ACC Network.
Today, Sept. 18 marks 1 day from the Wolfpack's season opener.
Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.
No. 1— Redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore
Redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore will wear the prized No. 1 jersey for the Wolfpack in 2020. Since 2014, head coach Dave Doeren has saved the No. 1 jersey for players that display an outstanding combination of work ethic, character, leadership and team accomplishments.
Career: Moore is a two-year starter that returns as the third-leading tackler on the Wolfpack last season.
After redshirting in 2017, Moore earned the Philip Rivers Freshman of the Year Award in 2018 after earning a start in 12 of the 13 games. He finished the year with 69 tackles (37 solo, 32 assisted) along with 7.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
Last season, the 6-foot-2, 242-pounder brought down 53 tackles (26 solo, 27 assisted) including five tackles for loss and two sacks. In the lone conference win last season against Syracuse, he tied his career-high with 10 tackles in the 16-10 victory.
Bio: Moore is a product of Lloyd C. Bird High in Chesterfield (Va.) where he played linebacker and tight end for the school's football team.
Listed a three-star inside linebacker at 6-foot-2, 210-pounds out of high school, Moore was ranked No. 31 in the state of Virginia according to Rivals.
He picked the Wolfpack over offers from Navy, Army, Coastal Carolina and Richmond among others.
Notably, Moore has become a leader in the Wolfpack locker room since arriving in Raleigh. He was also selected as the Vice Chairperson of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee's Executive Board for 2020-21.
Fun Fact: Moore was part of a state championship football team during his sophomore season at Lloyd C. Bird High.
