Preseason position battle analysis: Cornerbacks
The Wolfpacker is previewing some of the various position battles on the football team that are sure to play out during preseason camp.
On offense, we profiled the most noted competition on the line: right tackle and also did backup quarterback and reserve tight end. We began on defense by examining the end spot opposite redshirt senior Daniel Joseph and then took a look at strong safety.
Now we take a look at perhaps the most intriguing position battle on the side of the ball: cornerbacks.
Redshirt freshman Shyheim Battle
Battle seems like the best bet to emerge as a starter at one of the two cornerback positions.
The former four-star signing from Rocky Mount (N.C.) High had an impressive debut season for the Wolfpack. In 2020, he started all 12 games at right corner and was seventh in the ACC in passes defended with a team-high 10 breakups and one interception.
That production came a year after Battle redshirted and did not see a single snap on defense.
