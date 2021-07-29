Preseason position battle analysis: Cornerbacks

Battle seems like the best bet to emerge as a starter at one of the two cornerback positions.

The former four-star signing from Rocky Mount (N.C.) High had an impressive debut season for the Wolfpack. In 2020, he started all 12 games at right corner and was seventh in the ACC in passes defended with a team-high 10 breakups and one interception.

That production came a year after Battle redshirted and did not see a single snap on defense.