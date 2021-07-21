Preseason position battle analysis: Backup tight ends
The Wolfpacker is previewing some of the various position battles on the football team that are sure to play out during preseason camp.
We profiled the most noted competition on the offensive line: right tackle and also backup quarterback. Here are the leading contenders for the backup tight ends competition behind the starter, redshirt senior Dylan Parham.
Freshman Christopher Toudle
Toudle was recruited out of Hoggard High in Wilmington, N.C., as a wide receiver for NC State at a time when head coach Dave Doeren's staff placed a premium on taller, bigger wideouts. He picked the Pack over offers from Maryland and Wake Forest.
After redshirting in 2019, Toudle saw action in eight games last season for NC State, including five contests where he lined up at receiver. His season-high was 19 snaps at Virginia.
