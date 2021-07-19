Preseason position battle analysis: Backup quarterback
The Wolfpacker is previewing some of the various position battles on the football team that are sure to play out during preseason camp.
We profiled the most noted competition on the offensive line: right tackle. Here are the leading contenders for the backup quarterback competition behind starter and redshirt sophomore Devin Leary.
Freshman Ben Finley
Finley elevated to the No. 2 position on last year's team after the season-ending injury to Leary and received 33 snaps in a loss at UNC. He completed 13 of 20 passes that afternoon for 143 yards and a touchdowns with two interceptions and a lost fumble, but one pick should have been a scoring toss had it not been bobbled by tight end Dylan Parham.
Finley, 6-foot-3, 201 pounds, is the younger brother of former NC State and NFL quarterback Ryan Finley. The younger Finley enrolled at NC State in the spring of 2020, but he did not get the full benefits of early enrollment due to COVID-19 canceling practices.
