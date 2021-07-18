Preseason position battle analysis: Right tackle
The Wolfpacker is previewing some of the various position battles on the football team that are sure to play out during preseason camp.
We start with the most noted competition on the offensive line: right tackle. Here are the leading contenders
Redshirt junior Bryson Speas
Although listed on NC States roster as an offensive guard, and at 6-foot-3, 310 pounds perhaps more suited to play along the interior, the bulk of Speas’ experience is at right tackle. Of his 13 career starts, 11 of them have been at right tackle. The other two came once at left guard and the other at right guard.
Last season, Speas allowed three sacks in his 604 snaps, recording three knockdown blocks and 15 pancakes. Pro Football Focus (PFF) rated Speas as an above average run blocked with a grade of 66.6 (about 64.0 is considered average).
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news