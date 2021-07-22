Preseason position battle analysis: Defensive end
The Wolfpacker is previewing some of the various position battles on the football team that are sure to play out during preseason camp.
On offense, we profiled the most noted competition on the line: right tackle and also did backup quarterback and reserve tight end.
Now we take a look at the defensive side of with the end position opposite redshirt senior Daniel Joseph, who returns to one spot after making 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 2020.
Sophomore Savion Jackson
Jackson was a highly contested recruitment coming out of Clayton (N.C.) High, and he chose NC State over South Carolina in the final decision.
Among the much-hyped four defensive linemen signed in the 2019 class, Jackson played the most as a true freshman, appearing in eight contests. His playing time increased substantially last fall, when he made four starts and played in all 12 games. He piled up 20 tackles, including two for a loss and a sack, and added two quarterback hurries.
