Preseason position battle analysis: Defensive end

The Wolfpacker is previewing some of the various position battles on the football team that are sure to play out during preseason camp.

On offense, we profiled the most noted competition on the line: right tackle and also did backup quarterback and reserve tight end.

Now we take a look at the defensive side of with the end position opposite redshirt senior Daniel Joseph, who returns to one spot after making 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 2020.