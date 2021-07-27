 NC State Wolfpack football preseason position battle: Strong safety
Preseason position battle analysis: Strong safety

Matt Carter
The Wolfpacker is previewing some of the various position battles on the football team that are sure to play out during preseason camp.

On offense, we profiled the most noted competition on the line: right tackle and also did backup quarterback and reserve tight end. We began on defense by examining the end spot opposite redshirt senior Daniel Joseph.

Now we take a look at the strong safety position, one of several mentioned recently by head coach Dave Doeren as a top position battle to watch in preseason camp.

Sophomore Jakeen Harris

Harris is the incumbent and natural leading contender for the position.

He started all 12 games a year ago and actually led all players on defense in snaps taken (855), third most overall on the team. Harris was third on the team in tackles (76) and pass breakups (seven) and also had an interception. That despite missing a half against Duke for a targeting penalty.

