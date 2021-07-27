Preseason position battle analysis: Strong safety

The Wolfpacker is previewing some of the various position battles on the football team that are sure to play out during preseason camp.

On offense, we profiled the most noted competition on the line: right tackle and also did backup quarterback and reserve tight end. We began on defense by examining the end spot opposite redshirt senior Daniel Joseph.

Now we take a look at the strong safety position, one of several mentioned recently by head coach Dave Doeren as a top position battle to watch in preseason camp.