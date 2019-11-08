News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 8

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Clemson

• The Wolfpacker — NC State lands pledge from three-star LB Jayland Parker

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: Linebacker Jayland Parker

• The Wolfpacker — Expected visitors list for NC State vs. Clemson

• The Wolfpacker — NC State closing in on 1,000 NFL TD passes

• The Wolfpacker — Weekly NC State defense notebook: Youth is served

• The Wolfpacker — NC State playing Clemson with nothing to lose

• The Wolfpacker — Weekly NC State offense notebook: Devin Leary set for next start

• The Wolfpacker — How did NC State football get so young?

• Raleigh News & Observer — After two lopsided ACC losses, NC State gets No. 5 Clemson next

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Hosts Clemson on Homecoming

• GoPack.com — #23 Wolfpack And #3 Tar Heels To Meet Friday In ACC Championship Semifinal

• GoPack.com — Volleyball Faces Pair of In-State Foes

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Visits Panthers Sunday in ACC Tournament Quarterfinal

• GoPack.com — @PackWrestle to Host Wrestle-Offs Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium

• Technician — Five women’s soccer players earn All-ACC honors


{{ article.author_name }}