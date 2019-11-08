The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 8
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Clemson
• The Wolfpacker — NC State lands pledge from three-star LB Jayland Parker
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: Linebacker Jayland Parker
• The Wolfpacker — Expected visitors list for NC State vs. Clemson
• The Wolfpacker — NC State closing in on 1,000 NFL TD passes
• The Wolfpacker — Weekly NC State defense notebook: Youth is served
• The Wolfpacker — NC State playing Clemson with nothing to lose
• The Wolfpacker — Weekly NC State offense notebook: Devin Leary set for next start
• The Wolfpacker — How did NC State football get so young?
• Raleigh News & Observer — After two lopsided ACC losses, NC State gets No. 5 Clemson next
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Hosts Clemson on Homecoming
• GoPack.com — #23 Wolfpack And #3 Tar Heels To Meet Friday In ACC Championship Semifinal
• GoPack.com — Volleyball Faces Pair of In-State Foes
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Visits Panthers Sunday in ACC Tournament Quarterfinal
• GoPack.com — @PackWrestle to Host Wrestle-Offs Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium
• Technician — Five women’s soccer players earn All-ACC honors
Tweets of the day
Breaking: Jayland Parker (@JaylandParker) of @WHS_Seminoles has committed to NC State. Parker said, “I will be surrounded by coaches that know the LB position.” #GoPack @Rivals @rivalsmike @adamgorney @RivalsFriedman @TheWolfpacker @SpoonRisper STORY: https://t.co/44I6DQDmWr pic.twitter.com/PTLf5PFenQ— Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) November 7, 2019
Wolfpack adds coveted LB to its 2020 class. https://t.co/jroNnPtnOA— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) November 7, 2019
Very blessed to receive an offer from NC State university pic.twitter.com/3yEGfoA1no— Rashad Amos (@1dreamShad) November 7, 2019
NCSU coach Dave Doeren on the "hopeful" return of senior cornerback Nick McCloud from injury: “Just having his spark and his leadership has been great [in practice].”— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) November 7, 2019
Video of the day
