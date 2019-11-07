NC State football hopes to look back at the 2019 season at some point and be able to say, 'This is where it started for several young players like freshman defensive tackle Joshua Harris.' Harris was one of the biggest recruits in the Wolfpack’s class of 2019, both figuratively in the rankings and literally with his size. The Roxboro (N.C.) Person High standout was the No. 143 overall player and No. 10 defensive tackle nationally before enrolling early in Raleigh. Harris checked in this spring at over 350 pounds, but proved dominant in the run game at times during the second half of the Kay Yow Spring Game. The NCSU coaches wanted him to lose at least 20 pounds for fall camp, but that proved difficult. Then he injured his foot. The initial fear was that he might miss his entire freshman campaign. However, his rehabilitation went well, and he made his long-awaited debut against Syracuse on special teams.



“When I first got my injury, I was down,” Harris said. “I knew they were missing me and ready for me to come back. Now that I’m back, I just want to contribute to the team and help us win.” Harris also has started to slim down and is probably “lighter” than his listed size of 6-4, 344 pounds. He got his first action on the defensive line against Boston College, chipping in three tackles on 26 snaps, and he was in on 21 plays in the Wake Forest loss. “When I was watching, it seemed like the game was pretty hard,” said Harris about missing the first five games. “Once I got out there, it was like high school all over again, just with bigger, faster and stronger guys.” The NC State defensive depth chart has 10 players who are either freshmen or redshirt freshmen. The last two games have given many of them the opportunity to play meaningful snaps. “I feel like we, as a freshman class, were out there playing just to play,” Harris said. “We need to play to win. We need to be committed to playing.” Clemson offered Harris, and he unofficially visited there, but the lure of staying close to home proved to be the right move for him. He’s looking forward to playing the reigning national champions at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. “I can’t wait," Harris said. "I went to a couple of games and visited there a couple of times. ... I just felt like I belonged here.”

Freshman Linebacker Drake Thomas Considered Going To Clemson

Thomas set a season high with eight tackles at Wake Forest last Saturday. (USA Today images)

Is it possible that freshman linebacker Drake Thomas was destined to play in this game Saturday? When Thomas was a three-star linebacker recruit in the 2019 class at Heritage High in Wake Forest, N.C., most assumed that he would join his older brother Thayer, now a redshirt sophomore receiver, at NC State. But other colleges did not take that for granted, including Clemson. Thomas ultimately did pick the Wolfpack, but the belief has been that Clemson came in second in his recruitment. As he prepares for his first Textile Bowl, Thomas didn’t necessarily want to revisit history and confirm that was the case. He remained non-committal when asked earlier this week if he would have been playing in this game, one way or another. “I don’t know,” Thomas said. “I’m not sure. It’s hard to say. I’m not 100 percent sure.” What is clear is Thomas is coming off his best game of the season at Wake Forest, finishing with eight tackles, including two for loss and 1.5 sacks, plus a pass breakup. Those were his first hits in the backfield this season. For the year, Thomas has 21 tackles, and he also intercepted a pass at Wake Forest. The plan for Clemson will be similar to what the Pack has been doing all season. “We’re going to try to approach the game just like any other game,” Thomas insisted. “We’re going to prepare the same. We’re going to get the game plan, get down and learn it, and make sure we’re comfortable with it. We’re just going to go out there and play our best to make sure we execute the best we can.”

Freshman Jakeen Harris Sees Dramatic Increase In Playing Time