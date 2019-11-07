News More News
How did NC State football get so young?

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Much has been made about how this NC State football team is young. Some fans don’t like to hear that excuse, but the numbers and stats bear it out.

Head coach Dave Doeren is left to, and almost forced to, count on freshmen and sophomores to carry this team.

The fair question to ask is how did NC State get to this point?

What follows are some explanations in an attempt to show how a combination of recruiting misses and injuries have left the Wolfpack with just, currently, 18 healthy and eligible scholarship seniors and juniors.

Dave Doeren saw freshmen and sophomores take 58.9 percent of the snaps at Wake Forest last week.
Dave Doeren saw freshmen and sophomores take 58.9 percent of the snaps at Wake Forest last week. (Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports)

A Depleted 2015 Class

