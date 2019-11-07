This Saturday will feature two of the top quarterbacks in the 2018 recruiting class going up against each other, but thus far their college careers have taken different paths to reach this point. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence was the nation’s No. 1 prospect coming out of Cartersville (Ga.) High. Safe to say he has met expectations and then much more. As a true freshman, Lawrence led the Tigers to its second national title in three years. Watching Lawrence play NC State last fall in Clemson from the sideline was NC State’s Devin Leary, himself a four-star signing who was rated the No. 240 prospect nationally in the Rivals250 in 2018. Leary redshirted while soon-to-be NFL starter Ryan Finley quarterbacked NCSU’s offense. Now after waiting half the season, Leary is trying to stake his claim as NC State’s quarterback of the future. He will be making his first home start for the Wolfpack Saturday against Clemson. Leary noted that he and Lawrence struck up a friendship while camping at the Nike Elite 11 the summer before their respective senior years. After Lawrence won the national title, Leary shot him a congratulatory text to which Lawrence responded. Like everyone, Leary admits that the first thing that he noticed about Lawrence was his hair, but as he got to know him he discovered Lawrence is a good friend. “He’s a great guy,” Leary said. “A very humble, down-to-earth guy. We were just hanging out there, talking football. It was great.” Leary’s first order of business however is not to reunite with an old friend Saturday. He has to somehow get the struggling NC State offense going against the ACC’s most stellar defense. In his first career start, last Saturday at Wake Forest, Leary struggled after NC State fell behind 21-0 and finished the game completing 17 of 45 passes for 149 yards and two scores with one pick. “It was a great learning experience for me,” Leary said. He noted that in particular he learned it’s important to have a plan and then go execute it. “As long as we can all execute together, we can do really good things,” he added. Leary did not feel like he was nervous before his first start. That’s not part of his DNA. “Pregame, usually I am just really calm,” Leary said. “Just relax my mind, mental reps before the game. Taking myself through the game mentally, and when I get on the field just let loose, have fun.” Leary added that NC State knows the challenge of what’s ahead. “Obviously we are well aware of what they have accomplished in the past,” Leary said. “But taking every team, the same approach every single week, I feel like is very important.

Jordan Houston Taking Advantage Of Opportunity

NC State freshman running back Jordan Houston thinks back a year ago and knows how much his life has changed. Then, Houston was a verbal commitment to Maryland and was playing high school football for Oakton (Va.) Flint Hill School. Fast forward a year and Houston is playing for NC State and preparing to face the No. 5 team in the country (in the College Football Playoffs poll) in Clemson at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC. Several moving parts have occurred in-between to make the Wolfpack marriage happen. Maryland let go interim coach Matt Canada, the former NCSU offensive coordinator, and Houston officially visited Michigan State and NC State. He switched his commitment to the Wolfpack on Jan. 28, and has carved out a valuable role in the offense. Houston is second on the team with 362 rushing yards on 63 carries and has two scores through eight contests. He also has six catches for 28 yards and has proven he could be a future weapon in the passing game. “It has definitely been a big adjustment,” Houston said. “I’m happy. One of the reasons I came here is that I had a good chance of playing as a freshman. “I do think about that sometimes [the changes over the last year]. I was in high school a few months ago, and now I’m getting ready to play one of the best teams in the country. It’s a great opportunity for me and my team.” Houston half-joked about being the last running back standing after the Wake Forest game. NCSU had entered the contest with sophomore Ricky Person Jr. out with an injury. Redshirt freshman Trent Pennix and freshman Zonovan Knight both exited the Wake Forest loss with hopefully minor injuries. Houston finished with 11 carries for 48 yards against the Demon Deacons, which was the second time in the last three games he reached double digits in carries. “That was what people on the team would say,” said Houston on being the last healthy back. “We still got [freshman] Delbert Mimms and Zonovan will be back healthy. We still have a little bit of depth.” NC State had Matthew Dayes rush for 1,000-plus yards in 2016, followed by Nyheim Hines in 2017 and Reggie Gallaspy Jr. in 2018. All three backs were different from each other, as is Houston. He has started to learn some of the recent lineage at the position under co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Des Kitchings. “He pushes me really hard and I think he wants the best from me,” Houston said. “He’s a great coach. He’s helped me grow since I’ve been here as a running back in terms of reading defenses and trying to get to that next level.” Houston pointed out he’s more comfortable with the play signals and calls, and he’s been learning from the other backs. He also got to talk to Hines of the Indianapolis Colts in the past. “I was just asking him for advice," Houston said. "It means a lot to me to come here and play behind some of the best running backs.”

Joe Sculthorpe, Veterans Understand Challenge Ahead