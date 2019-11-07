With Ryan Finley poised to make his first career start this weekend for the Cincinnati Bengals, upping the total to four former NC State quarterbacks now starting in the NFL, cumulative statistics will soon start overflowing, lava-like.

And the biggest number is just over the horizon: 1,000 total NFL touchdown passes thrown. The passers from #QBU need only 32 more to reach that remarkable four-digit total.

That number is not necessarily limited to quarterbacks, of course, since running back Jaylen Samuels of the Pittsburgh Steelers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers of the New England Patriots are at least threats to throw, just as halfback Alex Webster, punter Johnny Evans, running back Dick Christy, fullback Stan Fritts, running back Ted Brown and safety Joe Scarpati were in their careers.

Below is a list of every former NC State player who has ever thrown a pass in an NFL game, from the 7,305 thrown by Rivers to the one each thrown by Webster and Brown.

(Give Brown credit – he completed the only pass he ever threw. It just happened to be to a player for the opposing team. Samuels has a similar streak going. He’s attempted five passes this season for the Pittsburgh Steelers and all five have been caught: four by the Steelers and one by an opponent.)