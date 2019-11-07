The reigning national champions come to Raleigh at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC. Whether it’s redshirt junior left guard Joe Sculthorpe , fifth-year senior defensive end James Smith-Williams or injured senior left tackle Tyrone Riley , they’ve seen the ups and downs of college football and understand the process.

NC State has tried to lean on some of its veterans this week in trying to turn the page from the 44-10 loss at Wake Forest, only to have No. 5-ranked Clemson looming.

“There is a lot of older-to-younger, younger-to-younger and older-to-older,” Doeren said. “Obviously, when you lose a game or multiple games, there are always magnification of things. Our job is to try and insulate and coach, and get these guys back.”



One of the older players that Doeren hopes can see the field soon is senior cornerback Nick McCloud.

“It has been great having Nick McCloud back in action and hopefully he’ll be able to play on Saturday,” Doeren said. “Just having his spark and his leadership has been great.”

Doeren and the staff know the formula they have works, but sometimes it will just take time for players to develop. NC State had a unprecedented run of NFL players the last two years, highlighted by first round picks Bradley Chubb, a defensive end, and center Garrett Bradbury. Thirteen former Wolfpack players are currently in the NFL from the 2017 and 2018 squads.

“We had that exact conversation,” said Doeren about the developmental process. “There was a time three or four years ago, there was a lot of NFL players that were first- or- second-year players that were out there. Those guys earned the right to become better by working. When you aren’t here to see it like our younger guys, you don’t understand the pains they went through.”

Doeren wasn’t going to worry about Clemson being outside of the four-team college football playoff, but he figures it just gives them added motivation.

“I don’t get to watch all these other things going on but obviously I have great respect for what Clemson has done this year and over the past two years,” Doeren said. “I’m not going to get involved in that conversation.”

The Tigers lost seven starters from their defense last year, including five key defensive linemen. The emphasis has shifted to the back seven of the defense, led by star junior strongside linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who has 65 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, one interception and six sacks this season.

Clemson is allowing 11.7 points and 247.2 yards per game defensively, with 30 sacks and 11 interceptions.

“They have changed schematically and they still play four down and do the stuff they do out of that, but they are doing a lot of the three-down stuff on regular downs,” Doeren said. “They are blitzing a ton like they always have. There is a lot of experience there. I think their linebackers are really smart and are playing really good within the scheme.”

Clemson is 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the ACC, fresh off of defeating Wofford 59-14 on Nov. 2. Doeren simply told the Wolfpack players they have nothing to lose Saturday night, and to play like it for Homecoming.

“Just go play as fast and as hard as you can,” Doeren said. “We need to be a better football team obviously than the last time out.”