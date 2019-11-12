The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 11
• The Wolfpacker — Junior tackle Andrew Canelas busy checking out colleges
• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State production by class
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren, Wolfpack trying to battle through adversity
• The Wolfpacker — Transcript/audio: Dave Doeren's weekly press conference
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL week 10
• The Wolfpacker — Updated NC State football depth chart: One minor change
• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: Clemson 55, NC State 10
• The Wolfpacker — Does big early signing period await NC State?
• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer To Host Navy In NCAA First Round
• GoPack.com — #7 Rifle Records Program-Best Ranking
• Technician — Clemson takeaways: Slow starts continue to kill Wolfpack
• Technician — Grading NC State football’s offense vs. Clemson
• Technician — Manny Bates primed for big game against Florida International
• Technician — Football defense struggles as Clemson puts up 55 points
Honored to have received an offer from NC State‼️⚪️🔴 #1Pack1Goal @CoachGarrisonOL pic.twitter.com/hD1aV6wATZ— Parker Clements (@ParkerClements0) November 12, 2019
I will be signing on Wednesday Nov.13 during lunch at 10:21 if anybody wants to attend! 🐺 🔴⚫️— Nick Farrar (@NickFarrar15) November 11, 2019
Check out the #PackTop5 plays from last week!— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) November 12, 2019
5 - @packrifle
4 - @packmenssoccer
3 - @packwomensbball
2 - @packwtennis
1 - @wolfpackwes pic.twitter.com/HBicNADusr
NC State is offically QBU:— PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) November 12, 2019
Russell Wilson is possble MVP
Jacoby Brissett is 5-2
Philip Rivers leading league in passing
Mike Glennon is still employed
Dave Doeren not impressed with Xavier Lyas' decision to transfer from NC State #collegefootball https://t.co/2GDOhMSJUc— Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) November 12, 2019
