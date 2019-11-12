News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-12 08:42:31 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 11

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Junior tackle Andrew Canelas busy checking out colleges

• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State production by class

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren, Wolfpack trying to battle through adversity

• The Wolfpacker — Transcript/audio: Dave Doeren's weekly press conference

• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL week 10

• The Wolfpacker — Updated NC State football depth chart: One minor change

• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: Clemson 55, NC State 10

• The Wolfpacker — Does big early signing period await NC State?

• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer To Host Navy In NCAA First Round

• GoPack.com — #7 Rifle Records Program-Best Ranking

• Technician — Clemson takeaways: Slow starts continue to kill Wolfpack

• Technician — Grading NC State football’s offense vs. Clemson

• Technician — Manny Bates primed for big game against Florida International

• Technician — Football defense struggles as Clemson puts up 55 points


