The Wolfpacker tracks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after nine games, during which NC State is 4-5.

Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions):

Sophomore: 137-241-1,471-6-4

Freshman: 51-115-651-4-2

Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns):

Senior: 2-47-0 (3.5 percent of rushing yards)

Junior: 11-45-0 (3.4 percent)

Sophomore: 64-175-2 (13.1 percent)

Freshman: 225-1,072-10 (80.1 percent)

Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns):

Senior: 26-225-1 (13.8 percent of catches, 10.6 percent of yards)

Junior: 70-839-5 (37.2 percent, 39.5 percent)

Sophomore: 35-400-3 (18.6 percent, 18.9 percent)

Freshman: 57-658-1 (30.3 percent, 31.0 percent)

Touchdowns responsible:

Senior: 1 (1 receiving)

Junior: 5 (5 receiving)

Sophomore: 16 (6 rushing, 6 passing, 3 receiving, 1 punt return)

Freshman: 11 (6 rushing, 4 passing, 1 receiving)

All-purpose yards:

Senior: 292 (7.5 percent)

Junior: 884 (22.6 percent)

Sophomore: 811 (20.7 percent)

Freshman: 1,927 (49.2 percent)

Offensive line snaps:

Senior: 406 (11.6 percent)

Junior: 1,537 (44.1 percent)

Sophomore: 1,004 (28.8 percent)

Freshman: 539 (15.5 percent)

Knockdown blocks:

Senior: 4

Junior: 11

Sophomore: 5

Freshman: 3

Pancake blocks:

Senior: 8

Junior: 34

Sophomore: 16

Freshman: 24

Sacks allowed:

Senior: 0

Junior: 3.5

Sophomore: 2

Freshman: 2

Tackles:

Senior: 160 (24.1 percent)

Junior: 125 (18.8 percent)

Sophomore: 198 (29.8 percent)

Freshman: 181 (27.3 percent)

Sacks:

Senior: 10.5

Junior: 5.5

Sophomore: 10.0

Freshman: 3.0

Tackles for loss:

Senior: 16.5

Junior: 12.0

Sophomore: 21.5

Freshman: 16.0

Interceptions:

Senior: 0

Junior: 2

Sophomore: 0

Freshman: 1

Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:

Senior: 0/1

Junior: 0/0

Sophomore: 4/0

Freshman: 0/1

Pass breakups:

Senior: 10

Junior: 5

Sophomore: 13

Freshman: 12

Quarterback pressures:

Senior: 16

Junior: 1

Sophomore: 9

Freshman: 3