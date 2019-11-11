It was not a pretty homecoming, as NC State football lost 55-10 at home to Clemson. It’s time for a final look at the contest with some Monday morning quarterbacking.

Redshirt freshman Devin Leary and the offense struggled for another week. (Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Key Moment Of The Game

Given the state of the Pack’s health and being forced to start eight freshmen or sophomores on offense and six more on defense, some fluky things were going to need to happen to give the Wolfpack any hope. All chances for that began to eradicate when NC State elected to accept a holding penalty, changing a fourth and short into a third and 14 for Clemson at the NC State 33-yard line. Clemson sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence then, on the next play, threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Tee Higgins to go up 14-0 with 5:00 left in the first quarter. Two plays after that, NC State freshman running back Jordan Houston fumbled, and Clemson recovered and took possession at the NC State 3-yard line. The avalanche would soon begin.

Three Things That Worked

1. Zonovan Knight running the football Hard as it may seem, there was a clear bright spot Saturday and that was the freshman’s big effort. He ran 12 times for 139 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown. He also had a 41-yard rush and finally showed some of his big-play capabilities. 2. The kickers When the final chapter is written on the 2019 season, it will say that NC State may have found as dynamic a kicking duo it has seen in many years. Sophomore Christopher Dunn made a season-long 46-yard field goal, and redshirt sophomore Trenton Gill averaged 52.2 yards per punt, including a 75-yarder that was one small favorable bounce away from being downed inside the 5-yard line. 3. Taking the lumps with the young players NC State started four true freshmen and four redshirt freshmen Saturday against maybe the best team in the country. The Pack got whooped, but the hope is the experience will start paying benefits, if not in the final weeks of this season then next year when the vast majority of the team returns.

Three Things That Did Not Work

1. Coming through unscathed When it’s clear that you are overmatched, one of the unspoken goals is to get out of the game avoiding injuries. Yet four linebackers and a cornerback on defense were all sidelined before the night was over. Thus far this year, NC State has had 23 players miss action, included 14 that had started at least one game in their careers. Fourteen players were out Saturday against Clemson. Adding to that list was the last thing the Pack needed. 2. Avoiding mistakes The bottom line is that the first step towards improvement that NC State can take, once accepting the reality of the injury situation, is to stop fumbling deep in your own territory. NCSU did that twice in the first quarter. It also had a promising drive at the end of the first half end when redshirt freshman quarterback Devin Leary didn’t field the shotgun snap. Then there was fifth-year senior Tabari Hines beyond-bizarre decision to try to jump on a punt that was about to roll dead, surrounded by Clemson players. 3. First quarter NC State has been outscored 49-0 in the last two games in the first quarter. It’s hard to play with confidence when you have a feeling of déjà vu 15 minutes into the game.

Position-By-Position Battles