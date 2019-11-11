C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Started at center and played every snap (76 total) for the 10th straight week .. He helped the Vikings win 28-24 at the Dallas Cowboys to improve to 7-3 on the season … Minnesota ran for 153 yards and 4.3 yards per carry, plus allowed one sack and an additional seven hits on the quarterback ... Bradbury was ranked the No. 20 rookie in the league at the midway point of the season by NFL.com

Here is a complete rundown of how former NC State football players did during week 10 of the NFL season:

4 second snapshot of why, if Garrett Bradbury was gonna be a first rounder, it was gonna be for a wide zone team https://t.co/USDf3LUw9j

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Indianapolis Colts: The Colts fell to 5-4 with a 16-12 loss to the lowly Miami Dolphins, due in part to Brissett missing the game with an MCL sprain ... Brian Hoyer got the start and threw for one touchdown but three interceptions … Through eight contests, he has connected on 153 of 236 passes (64.5 percent) for 1,649 yards with 14 scores and three interceptions … Also has 37 rushing attempts for 110 yards and a touchdown ... Is tied for 13th in the NFL in scoring passes and 12th in passer rating (99.7) among quarterbacks who have attempted at least 100 passes.

NEW: This Colts loss was wretched and unsightly, but I had an unexpected takeaway from the game: I think it served as a vivid reminder that we might be under-appreciating Jacoby Brissett. Here’s how: https://t.co/VGTs6kpXaA

QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals: The 0-9 Bengals fell 49-13 in Finley’s first start against the Baltimore Ravens ... Finley went 16-of-30 passing for 167 yards, one touchdown and one interception … He also rushed five times for 22 yards and he fumbled once, which he recovered … His passer rating was 66.9.

P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Oakland Raiders: Had four punts for an average of 42.5 yards and net average of 37.8 yards for the 5-4 Raiders, who topped the Los Angeles Chargers 26-24 … Through nine games, he has punted 36 times for an average of 47.3 yards and a net of 39.3 yards ... His punting average is sixth best in the NFL ... Has landed 15 punts inside the 20, which is tied for 14th in the league.

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Is on injured reserve due to a torn ACL ... The Broncos had a bye week … Had 20 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one pass broken up in four starts before the injury.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Cleveland Browns: The 3-6 Browns topped the Bills 19-16 in a home win, with Burris getting the start ... Burris played 11 snaps on defense and nine on special teams, getting a tackle on the latter ... Has played in seven games overall, and has eight tackles (all solo) with an interception.

Ryan Finley certainly had some bad mistakes in the #Bengals ' loss Sunday, but the rookie also showed some promise. @JayMorrisonATH looks at the bright spots from the QB's NFL debut effort. https://t.co/mke4KAcXon

QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), Oakland Raiders: Was active but did not play in the Raiders' 26-24 win over the visiting Los Angeles Chargers … He has played once this year and went 2-of-3 passing for 36 yards with a touchdown for the 5-4 Raiders.



WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington Redskins: Harmon and the Redskins had a bye week … For the season, he has eight receptions for 75 yards in nine games, including three starts.

K Stephen Hauschka (2007), Buffalo Bills: He made a pair of extra points, but missed a 53-yard field goal in final seconds, plus a 34-yard attempt … The Bills lost 19-16 at the Cleveland Browns to fall to 6-3 ... On the season, he is 8 of 13 on field goals (long of 46 yards) and 18 of 19 on extra points.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: He came off the bench for two assisted tackles, but the Giants fell to 2-8 on the season with a 34-27 loss against the New York Jets … Hill played 18 snaps on defense and eight on special teams against the Jets … On the season, he has started five of 10 contests and made 26 tackles.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Reserve had three carries for 14 yards, and he caught four out of seven targeted passes for 30 yards in a 16-12 home loss to the Miami Dolphins … The Colts, who played without quarterback Jacoby Brissett, fell to 4-5 overall and Hines was in for 30 offensive snaps and eight special teams plays ... For the season, he has rushed 22 times for 66 yards and caught 27 passes for 218 yards.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Johnson and the 8-0 49ers host Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks for Monday Night Football ... Has played in seven games this year (five with 49ers and two with Chargers) and logged three tackles.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: For the fourth straight week, he was not active with a shoulder injury and missed the 4-6 Chargers’ 26-24 road loss against the Oakland Raiders … For the season, he has 20 tackles, one pass broken up and one forced fumble in six games played (all starts).

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Dallas Cowboys: After being released by the Packers in the preseason, he was signed to the 5-4 Cowboys’ practice squad … The Cowboys lost 28-24 at home to the Minnesota Vikings.

OL Ted Larsen (2006-09), Chicago Bears: The 4-5 Bears got their passing game going to defeat the Detroit Lions 20-13 at home … Larsen played three special teams snaps ... He has played in five games (missing one with an injury) and started once.

DT T.Y. McGill (2011-2014), Los Angeles Chargers: He was active but did not play in the Chargers’ 26-24 road loss against the Oakland Raiders … In three games, he has one tackle for Los Angeles, which is now 4-6.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Meyers and the Patriots had a bye week ... Has 14 receptions for 172 yards in eight games this season.

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt earned the start, but the Bengals fell to 0-9 with a 49-13 home loss against the Baltimore Ravens … Pratt was third on the team with four tackles, and he played 23 defensive snaps and one on special teams ... In nine games, which includes two starts, Pratt has 23 tackles (15 solo).

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: Richardson and the Jaguars had a bye week … Has started twice and appeared in all nine games this year.

QB Philip Rivers (2000-03), Los Angeles Chargers: Completed 17-of-31 passes for 207 yards, two touchdowns, but three interceptions in a 26-24 road loss at the Oakland Raiders … Rivers was sacked five times by the Raiders, and he had a passer rating of just 57.5 for the 4-6 Chargers … It was his 218th consecutive start in the NFL ... Through 10 games, has completed 240 of 364 passes (65.9 percent) for 2,816 yards with 14 scores and 10 picks, and rushed 10 times for 24 yards ... His passer rating is 90.6 ... Leads the NFL in passing yards and is tied for 12th in completion percentage (among QBs with more than 100 pass attempts).

RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: He earned the start and rushed 14 times for 29 yards, and caught three out of seven passes targeted his way for 11 yards in a 17-12 slugfest home victory against the Los Angeles Rams … Samuels played 41 of the 74 offensive snaps and another 11 plays on special teams for the 5-4 Steelers ... For the season, he has 40 rushes for 89 yards and a score plus 29 receptions for 167 yards seven games ... Also has completed 4 of 5 passes for 35 yards with an interception.

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: On injured reserve for the 49ers, but is eligible to return at any point now … The 8-0 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks for Monday Night Football.

OG J.R. Sweezy (2008-11), Arizona Cardinals: Started at right guard and played every offensive snap (70) for the 10th straight week, but the 3-6-1 Cardinals lost 30-27 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... Was flagged once for being ineligible downfield and once for holding ... The Cards ran for 75 yards and 4.2 yards per carry, and allowed two sacks and five quarterback hits.

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), New England Patriots: Meyers and the Patriots had a bye week … He has started all nine games for 8-1 New England.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Green Bay Packers: The 8-2 Packers topped the visiting Carolina Panthers 24-16, but Valdes-Scantling didn’t get a catch … He played 11 snaps and was targeted once ... He has 22 receptions for 420 yards and two touchdowns in nine games played (eight starts).

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Seattle Seahawks: Wilson and the 7-2 Seahawks play at the San Francisco 49ers for Monday Night Football … Through nine weeks, has completed 192 of 293 passes (68.3 percent) for 2,505 yards with 22 touchdowns and one pick, and has also rushed 44 times for 203 yards and three scores ... Leads the NFL in touchdown passes and ranks ninth in passing yards ... Also is tops in the league among signal-callers with more than 100 pass attempts in passer rating (118.2) and is eighth in completion percentage ... ESPN.com's Bill Barnwell picked Wilson as his leading contender for NFL MVP at the midway point.