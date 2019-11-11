Rivals.com analyst Corey Evans listed five teams , with the early signing period starting Wednesday, that have a lot on the line this week. One of the five included NC State:

Kevin Keatts has already put together a fairly decent 2020 class, but there is still more work to be done. Shakeel Moore has been an often-discussed NC State lean in recent weeks and while Providence garnered most of the talk throughout the fall, the Wolfpack might be able to nudge Moore into signing sometime this week.



They would love for his school teammate, Josh Hall, to do the same. DePaul is one to watch but all signs point towards Hall signing with NC State in the coming days. Finally, Keon Ambrose-Hylton is set to commit on Sunday and while Hall and the Canadian are comparable to some degree, Keatts would love nothing more than pair the two together next season.