The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 18
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Ebenezer Dowuona impressed with NC State official visit
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting NC State commit Nehki Meredith
• The Wolfpacker — Coach sees potential in NC State football commit Nehki Meredith
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top five
• The Wolfpacker — Around NC State football's schedule
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show, episode four
• The Wolfpacker —DeMarr Langford's official visit to NC State went well
• Raleigh News & Observer — Previewing NC State’s game against Ball State
• Raleigh News & Observer — Rapper J. Cole is all about repping North Carolina — this time with a Wolfpack jersey
• GoPack.com — NC State Earns 4-1 Victory over College of Charleston
• GoPack.com — Gwiazdowski Set for Third Straight World Championships
• GoPack.com — Rogers and Smith Tabbed No. 1 Doubles Duo, Five Singles Players Featured in Oracle/ITA Rankings
• GoPack.com — Galarneau, Babelis Ranked in Preseason Oracle/ITA National Standings
• Technician — NC State rattles home four goals in win
• Technician — Former Wolfpack quarterbacks stand out in NFL week two
• Technician — Volleyball prepares for ACC-SEC Challenge
• Technician — Wolfpack defense looks to bounce back versus Ball State
Tweets of the day
.@PackAthletics will host @theACC's first #SetTheExpectation football game on Saturday. Led by @brendatracy24, #SetTheExpectation is a national campaign to combat sexual and physical violence. @NCStateOIED shares how you can get involved: https://t.co/rWylimfnvK pic.twitter.com/xO1eRUEXj5— NC State University (@NCState) September 18, 2019
#PackProshttps://t.co/c4uRZuxRqK— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 18, 2019
NC State head coach Kevin Keatts and 2 assistants visited @BrewsterHoops at 6AM on Wednesday for guard Demarr Langford Jr.— Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) September 18, 2019
4⭐️DeMarr Langford’20 @langford_demarr of @BrewsterHoops & @RivalsNation will announce his commitment this weekend.— Andrew Slater (@Andrew__Slater) September 17, 2019
Deciding between ACC programs: Boston College and N.C. State #Eagles #WPN pic.twitter.com/H5UHiwXJOm
6'11 2021 Roosevelt Wheeler of John Marshall HS will take an official visit to NC State this weekend per Ty White— Rick Lewis (@Coach_Rick57) September 17, 2019
Official visit this weekend 🐺 #WPN— JP🎱 (@JaylandParker) September 17, 2019
NC State checks in the top 10. https://t.co/NdyIU7JHjm— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 18, 2019
Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook was sent to the print early this morning. Here's a preview of our 39th edition, our preseason Top 25 rankings. https://t.co/YtsRMMfdJS pic.twitter.com/eyitnbOeIz— Chris Dortch (@cdortch) September 18, 2019
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook