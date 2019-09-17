News More News
DeMarr Langford's official visit to NC State went well

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor

DeMarr Langford went on the second of three official visits he has planned, checking out NC State with his parents last weekend.

The Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy wing has officially visited Boston College and NC State, and plans to visit Texas A&M this weekend. NCSU joined his recruitment with a scholarship offer Aug. 21, and has been trying to make up ground on the Rivals.com No. 81-ranked prospect. The official visit was a perfect opportunity to do so.

Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy senior wing DeMarr Langford officially visited NC State last weekend
