DeMarr Langford's official visit to NC State went well
DeMarr Langford went on the second of three official visits he has planned, checking out NC State with his parents last weekend.
The Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy wing has officially visited Boston College and NC State, and plans to visit Texas A&M this weekend. NCSU joined his recruitment with a scholarship offer Aug. 21, and has been trying to make up ground on the Rivals.com No. 81-ranked prospect. The official visit was a perfect opportunity to do so.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news