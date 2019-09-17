Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show, episode four
West Virginia took it to NC State over the weekend in pretty convincing fashion. Chuck Amato and host James Curle break down what went wrong and discuss what a loss like this means to a team trying to get its footing as conference play looms down the road.
Also, some positivity! We promise!
You can listen to the podcast below or by clicking here.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook