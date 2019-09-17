Scouting NC State commit Nehki Meredith
Last Friday, The Wolfpacker took advantage of coincidentally scheduled game to see NC State football three-star defensive back commit Nehki Meredith from Bishop Sullivan High in Virginia Beach, Va.
Bishop Sullivan was playing a day game at the Collegiate School in Richmond, Va. So we made a pit stop in Richmond on our way up to Morgantown, W.V., for the Pack’s road date at West Virginia the following afternoon.
Below is video from Meredith’s contest, and we encourage all of our readers to subscribe to our newly established YouTube page by clicking here and then on subscribe.
We also have five observations from the game.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news