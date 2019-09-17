Coach sees potential in NC State football commit Nehki Meredith
Tommy Austin may just be beginning his tenure as the head coach at Bishop Sullivan in Virginia Beach, Va., but the long-time coach in the Tidewater region knows a good football player when he sees ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news