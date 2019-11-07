Extremely blessed and honored to have received a PWO offer from North Carolina State University! Thank you @StateCoachD @CoachGMcDonald @Henry_Trevathan !! @Steve_IPS pic.twitter.com/LipMVhWAiW

Very thankful for my invitation to the seniorbowl @JimNagy_SB grateful and honored to accept my invite🙌🏾 https://t.co/MyJUx5VPW4

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook