News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-07 08:09:11 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 7

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Weekly NC State offense notebook: Devin Leary set for next start

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap

• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: NC State basketball opens the season

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitments in action — Week 11

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: The positive vibes episode

• The Wolfpacker — Rivals analyst talks top NC State basketball recruiting targets

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker podcast: Postgame reflections

• Raleigh News & Observer — Why Dereon Seabron can’t play basketball for NC State this season

• Raleigh News & Observer — Fresh faces lead No. 14 NC State women to 80-44 win over North Carolina A&T

• Raleigh News & Observer — Joe Giglio previews NC State’s game against Clemson

• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo Gallery: NC State vs Georgia Tech | Nov. 5, 2019

• Durham News-Herald — Is a tight end at South Meck the hottest recruit in the Carolinas? You can make a case

• GoPack.com — NC State Defeats Duke 2-1 in ACC Tournament First Round

• GoPack.com — #14 Wolfpack Dominates Aggies in Season Opener, 80-44

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Impresses on First Day at 2019 Oracle/ITA National Fall Championships

• GoPack.com — Cunane and Konig Named to Naismith Trophy Watch List

• Technician — Recent history against Clemson Tigers could indicate exhilarating matchup

• Technician — Wolfpack defense has its hands full against Lawrence, Clemson

• Technician — NC State football offense still trying to find rhythm in Week 11

• Technician — Wolfpack Wager: Fade Seminoles, trust Tigers

• Technician — This week in sports: Nov. 7-13

• Technician — Freshmen Boyd, Brown-Turner shine in opening victory against NC A&T

• Technician — Men’s soccer advances to ACC Championship quarterfinal


Tweets of the day

Video of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}