Rivals.com's Corey Evans takes questions each week from Twitter followers, and in his Wednesday leftovers edition he took a pair of questions regarding NC State targets. One involved the Pack's chances of landing both five-star forward Josh Hall and three-star guard Shakeel Moore, teammates at Moravian Prep in Hickory, N.C. The other was about four-star forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton, a top-100 prospect who revealed late Tuesday night that he will announce his choice Nov. 17. Ambrose-Hylton used one of his five official visits on NC State.

It sure can. Keep an eye on Josh Hall, because the five-star could be nearing his commitment. Alabama, DePaul and Louisville remain involved, but NC State has the greatest chance of landing Hall. The Wolfpack have invested a whole lot into his recruitment but, if there is one program to keep an eye on it is DePaul, which was the final program to host him for an official visit two weeks ago. NC State already holds the commitment from top 50 guard Cam Hayes, but Shakeel Moore would seem to be his ideal complement in the backcourt. Moore is a quality scorer who would fit well alongside a high-level facilitator like Hayes. DePaul, Ole Miss and Providence are also involved, but the stars are aligning for the Moravian duo to continue on to NC State next season.

