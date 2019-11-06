The Wolfpacker podcast: Postgame reflections
The Wolfpacker editors Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal discuss Georgia Tech's 82-81 overtime victory at NC State on Tuesday at PNC Arena.
Some of the topics included:
• Game balls from the loss.
• The absence of NC State senior point guard Markell Johnson and redshirt junior center D.J. Funderburk.
• What does the loss mean in the big picture?
Click below to listen to the podcast, or click here to download the podcast:
