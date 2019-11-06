News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-06 09:20:32 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Wolfpacker podcast: Postgame reflections

Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal
TheWolfpacker.com

The Wolfpacker editors Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal discuss Georgia Tech's 82-81 overtime victory at NC State on Tuesday at PNC Arena.

Some of the topics included:

• Game balls from the loss.

• The absence of NC State senior point guard Markell Johnson and redshirt junior center D.J. Funderburk.

• What does the loss mean in the big picture?

Click below to listen to the podcast, or click here to download the podcast:

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!


——

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}