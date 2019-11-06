The Wolfpacker editors Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal discuss Georgia Tech's 82-81 overtime victory at NC State on Tuesday at PNC Arena.

Some of the topics included:

• Game balls from the loss.

• The absence of NC State senior point guard Markell Johnson and redshirt junior center D.J. Funderburk.

• What does the loss mean in the big picture?

