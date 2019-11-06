Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments played this past week. All games were held on Friday unless otherwise noted.

Last Game: Betty had a sack in a 41-16 win at Davie (Fla.) Wester High. Season: Through nine games, Betty has 25 tackles (17 solo), including the aforementioned sack. Team Record: 9-0 and ranked No. 2 regardless of classification in the state of Florida and No. 5 nationally by MaxPreps.com. They are the No. 2 team in the country according to USA Today.

Last Game: South Effingham lost 40-34 to visiting Statesboro (Ga.) High. Blaske had seven knockdown blocks. Season: In 10 games, Blaske has 78 knockdown blocks. Team Record: 6-4 and ranked No. 15 in the state's class AAAAA rankings.

Last Game: Boykin caught two passes for 36 yards and a score and had two tackles in a 33-25 loss at Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley High. Note: The Wolfpacker was at this game and will have a scouting report later this week on Boykin. Grimsley (9-1 and ranked No. 15 in the 4-A classification in the state by MaxPreps.com) features a pair of ACC-level underclassmen in junior tight end Lawson Albright and sophomore defensive tackle Travis Shaw, the latter a likely four-star prospect at a minimum. Albright caught a 55-yard touchdown pass and Shaw added a couple of sacks. Season: Through 10 games, Boykin has 26 tackles (including four for loss), four interceptions, a forced fumble and a pass breakup, and has caught 36 passes for 463 yards and 11 scores. He's also rushed for 120 yards, and his six punt returns have been for a total of 120 yards (20.0 yards per return). Team Record: 4-6.

Last Game: Crabtree caught six passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns to help Heritage win 42-28 at home over Rolesville (N.C.) High, the fifth straight victory for the Huskies. Note: Rolesville features now-former NC State commit Jonathan Adorno at offensive tackle. Adorno switched his pledge to UNC days before this game. Season: In nine games, Crabtree has caught 36 passes for 538 yards and seven touchdowns. He missed one contest with an injury. Team Record: 7-3.

Last Game: Paradise Valley's late-season slide continued with a 55-21 home loss to Notre Dame Prep from Scottsdale, Ariz., a fifth-straight loss after five consecutive wins to begin the year. Finley completed 11 of 32 passes for 161 yards and a score. Paradise Valley's season is over. Season: Finley completed 123 of 198 passes (62.1 percent) for 2,119 yards and 21 touchdowns with nine interceptions, and rushed for a score. He has also caught a 60-yard touchdown pass. Team Record: 5-5.

Last Game: Brookwood lost 27-22 at home to Norcross (Ga.) High. Team Record: 4-5.

Last Game: Archer ran for 158 yards and had 411 total yards in a 56-23 win at Snellville (Ga.) South Gwinnett High. Team Record: 6-3 and ranked as the No. 10 Class AAAAAAA team in the state.

Last Game: Gonzaga had a bye week. Team Record: 8-1 and ranked No.16 nationally by USA Today. Also is No. 21 in the country and No. 3 in the state of Maryland according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Bishop Sullivan finished the year with a 48-12 win at Chatham (Va.) Hargrave Military Academy. Meredith did not play due to an injury. Team Record: 4-6.

Last Game: Assisted on a tackle for a loss during Lackawanna's 59-0 home win over New Jersey Warriors on Saturday. Season: 22 tackles (14 solo), including 8.5 for loss and three sacks, a pass breakup and three quarterback hurries in eight games. Team Record: 9-0 and ranked No. 2 in the country in the National Junior College Athletic Association poll.

Last Game: Rooks caught a 73-yard touchdown pass to help Myers Park roll past visiting Indian Trail (N.C.) Porter Ridge High, 49-10. Overall, Rooks finished with five receptions for 119 yards. Season: Rooks has 44 catches for 751 yards and 10 touchdowns. Team Record: 10-0 and ranked No. 3 in the state regardless of classification by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Caught two passes for 43 yards in a 23-17 two-overtime loss at Hope Mills (N.C.) South View High and assisted on a tackle. Season: Through 10 games, Udoh has made 19 receptions for 255 yards and three scores. He has 13 tackles (seven solo), including one for a loss, and has posted five quarterback hurries. Team Record: 7-3.

Last Game: Vann had eight tackles (five solo), five sacks and a fumble recovery in a 40-12 win at Durham (N.C.) Hillside High. He also attempted a pass but was intercepted. Season: In 10 games, Vann has 84 tackles (34 solo), including 21 for loss and 17 sacks, and has totaled seven forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. He's also rushed four times for 17 yards and a touchdown. Team Record: 3-7.