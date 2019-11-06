Podcast from Amedeo's: The positive vibes episode
In need of some positive vibes surrounding NC State athletes, The Wolfpacker editors Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal try to spread some in its weekly podcast that was recorded Tuesday at Amedeo's in Raleigh.
Among the topics discussed:
• The potential to have a banner in-state recruiting class in basketball.
• The promise of the young players in football.
• Some of the non-revenue success stories.
And more!
If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.
The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.
