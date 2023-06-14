Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

Junior year: He had 77 carries for 1,054 yards and 17 touchdowns, and caught 27 passes for 725 yards and five scores. He added 18 tackles and three interceptions (including a pick six) on defense. He had two kick returns for 186 yards and two scores, and two punt returns for 96 yards.

Sophomore year: He had 42 catches for 936 yards and seven scores, and rushed 68 times for 655 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games.

Freshman year: He rushed 60 times for 438 yards and four touchdowns, and he caught 36 passes for 851 yards and 12 scores in seven games played.