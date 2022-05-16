Four-star soph Jonathan Paylor has big weekend
FRANKLINTON — Sophomore wide receiver Jonathan Paylor keeps adding offers and is one of the top football prospects in the state of North Carolina, but his focus at the moment is on track.
Paylor won the 100-meter dash (11.04 seconds), 200 (22.74) and 400 (50.29), plus the anchor leg on winning 1,600 relay to help the Cavaliers win the NCHSAA 2A Mideast Regional title Saturday at Franklinton (N.C.) High.
