NC State official visit primer: Safety commit Brody Barnhardt
NC State will be hosting Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day senior safety commit Brody Barnhardt this Friday-through-Sunday.
Here is a recap of his recruitment and commitment to NC State.
Recent stories
April 5, 2023: NC State football commitment analysis: Safety Brody Barnhardt
April 5, 2023: PD's Chad Grier: 'Brody Barnhardt one of best players he's coached'
April 5, 2023: NC State commit Brody Barnhardt sees his dreams come true
April 5, 2023: Junior safety Brody Barnhardt joins NC State's class of 2024
April 3, 2023: Junior Brody Barnhardt closing in on college decision
Jan. 26, 2023: Brody Barnhardt gets more questions answered at NC State
Oct. 18, 2022: Junior safety Brody Barnhardt eyes return trip to NC State
July 25, 2022: Brody Barnhardt aiming to make return trip to NC State
June 6, 2022: Brody Barnhardt excited about netting NC State offer
Statistics
Junior year: He caught 20 passes for 343 yards and five touchdowns, and added 102 tackles and four interceptions. He averaged 32.3 yards on 10 kickoff returns and one touchdown, and 21.9 yards on 15 punt returns and three scores.
Sophomore year: Barnhardt tallied 100 tackles, six interceptions and 12 passes defended in 11 games. He also had 147 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and 31 receiving yards.
Recruitment
NC State prioritized Barnhardt since last June, and while some other schools were in the mix, it always felt like the Wolfpack would get him.
West Virginia, Wake Forest, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Virginia Tech were in the mix, and he unofficially visited all of them, but he knew NC State was the right place for him.
