NC State will be hosting Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day senior safety commit Brody Barnhardt this Friday-through-Sunday. Here is a recap of his recruitment and commitment to NC State.

Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day senior safety Brody Barnhardt verbally committed to NC State on April 5, 2023.

Statistics

Junior year: He caught 20 passes for 343 yards and five touchdowns, and added 102 tackles and four interceptions. He averaged 32.3 yards on 10 kickoff returns and one touchdown, and 21.9 yards on 15 punt returns and three scores. Sophomore year: Barnhardt tallied 100 tackles, six interceptions and 12 passes defended in 11 games. He also had 147 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and 31 receiving yards.

Recruitment

NC State prioritized Barnhardt since last June, and while some other schools were in the mix, it always felt like the Wolfpack would get him. West Virginia, Wake Forest, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Virginia Tech were in the mix, and he unofficially visited all of them, but he knew NC State was the right place for him.

Offer date

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IHZpc2l0IHdpdGggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TdGF0ZUNvYWNoRD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AU3RhdGVDb2FjaEQ8L2E+IEkgYW0gZXhjaXRlZCBhbmQgYmxlc3NlZCB0 byBoYXZlIHJlY2VpdmVkIGFuIG9mZmVyIGZyb20gTkMgU3RhdGUhISEgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CTWl0Y2hlbGxOQ1M/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJNaXRjaGVsbE5DUzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaERlZm8/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QENvYWNoRGVmbzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9QYWNrRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFBhY2tGb290 YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QRFNfQ2hh cmdlcnNGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUERTX0NoYXJnZXJzRkI8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWljaGFlbENsYXJr UFA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1pY2hhZWxDbGFya1BQPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFsc0ZyaWVkbWFuP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSaXZhbHNGcmllZG1hbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3VvS2dUTFhPdlAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91 b0tnVExYT3ZQPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJyb2R5IEJhcm5oYXJkdCAoQGJy b2R5YmFybmhhcmR0KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Jy b2R5YmFybmhhcmR0L3N0YXR1cy8xNTMzMTg5MTcwNDY1ODUzNDQzP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgNCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Highlights