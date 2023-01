Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day junior safety Brody Barnhardt was able to learn even more about NC State during his unofficial visit Tuesday.

Barnhardt went on a downhill skiing vacation in Breckenridge, Colo., last weekend, so he wasn’t able to attend NC State’s big Junior Day. However, he got about 5-6 hours of one-on-one time with NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson, coach Dave Doeren and other members of the staff Tuesday.

The Wolfpack offered him June 4, 2022.