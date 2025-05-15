Premium content
Published May 15, 2025
Sophomore athlete Keland Shelton happy to get NC State offer
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
@NCStateRivals

Charlotte (N.C.) Providence High sophomore athlete Keland Shelton received big news Wednesday.

NC State became the latest college to offer him a scholarship, with wide receiver coach Joker Phillips doing the honors.

