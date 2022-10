Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day junior athlete Brody Barnhardt did all he could Friday night.

The talented 6-foot, 181-pounder, who NC State has offered at safety, laid it on the line, but Charlotte Christian pulled out the 38-37 win over Providence Day on a 47-yard field goal at the buzzer.

Barnhardt had 12 tackles on defense and he caught four passes for 73 yards at receiver. He also added 32 punt return yards and 30 kickoff return yards.