Some thoughts for this week:

What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board .

It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

• The Wolfpack Central whipped through Charlotte, N.C., and Fort Mill, S.C., to watch some practice jamboree's with many of the top prep football teams in the Carolinas.

• Football and track have always co-existed, and the NCHSAA and NCISAA state track meets are this weekend. Which NC State football targets qualified for state?

• NC State has offered a pair of prep players from Finland, who are intriguing.

• What players who were likely undervalued in the class of 2025, but could be hot names in the portal in the future?

A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here.

All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission.

Enter The Run Down



