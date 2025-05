CHARLOTTE — West Charlotte (N.C.) High junior athlete Ki’anthony Cotton has built his brand on being a winner.

Cotton helped West Charlotte top Fayetteville (N.C.) Seventy-First 13-7 on Dec. 21 in the NCHSAA 3A state title game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Whether used at slot receiver or nickel, he delivered. His unselfishness showed his sophomore year when he played quarterback for the Lions.

Cotton has set up three official visits for June, and wants to commit June 26.