Barnhardt picked NC State over Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, North Carolina and West Virginia, among others, and is the fourth member of NCSU's class of 2024.

Barnhardt and NC State have been destined together for months, and instead of waiting a few more weeks and checking out other colleges, he pulled the trigger for the Wolfpack on Wednesday.

NC State has made him a top priority in the class of 2024, and it’s easy to see why. He had a terrific junior season on both sides of the ball and special teams in leading Providence Day to the NCISAA Division I state title. Rivals.com ranks him the No. 21 overall player in the state of North Carolina and No. 55 safety in the country in the class of 2024.

Barnhardt caught 20 passes for 343 yards and five touchdowns on the season, and added 102 tackles and four interceptions. He also proved to be a dynamic return guy, averaging 32.3 yards on 10 kickoff returns and one touchdown, and 21.9 yards on 15 punt returns and three scores.

Barnhardt had considered trips to Wisconsin, Virginia Tech and UNC in April, but knew Friday he wanted to play for NC State. He told the coaches and publicly announced Wednesday.

“I like all the coaches at UNC a ton, but as school, they are more wine and cheese type people and I like rowdy people like NC State or Virginia Tech or Wisconsin,” Barnhardt said. “If you go to a NC State game, it is going to be way louder and crazy than a UNC game if both at home.”